Yesterday, 15:20 Source: APK-Inform

International demand for Ukrainian organic products showed an upward trend – UAC

The current international demand for Ukrainian organic products demonstrates an upward trend, which is confirmed by the statistics of its export volumes. Thus, in 2013 the exports totaled 35-36 mln EUR, but in 2015-2016 the figures already reached a record at 73-75 mln EUR, reported the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) on December 11.

Taking into account the fact that in the structure of the general agricultural food exports the share of organic products totals 0.5% only, it is clear that the export potential of organic products is significant.

So, in 2015/16 MY grains dominated in the structure of exports of organic products (47% of the export earnings), following by oilseeds (23%), fats and oils (5%), and flour milling products (4%).

According to the announcement, organic wheat with high protein and gluten content (13.5% and 28%, respectively), corn, soybeans, sunflower seed and barley are the main export crops, which cause constant interest of European importers. Also, flaxseed, rye, lupine, and oats are the promising export crops. Therefore, the demand of both global and European importers for the reporting crops continues growing, and its marginality for Ukrainian producers is quite high.

