International demand for Ukrainian organic products showed an upward trend – UAC
The current international demand for Ukrainian organic products demonstrates an upward trend, which is confirmed by the statistics of its export volumes. Thus, in 2013 the exports totaled 35-36 mln EUR, but in 2015-2016 the figures already reached a record at 73-75 mln EUR, reported the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) on December 11.
Taking into account the fact that in the structure of the general agricultural food exports the share of organic products totals 0.5% only, it is clear that the export potential of organic products is significant.
So, in 2015/16 MY grains dominated in the structure of exports of organic products (47% of the export earnings), following by oilseeds (23%), fats and oils (5%), and flour milling products (4%).
According to the announcement, organic wheat with high protein and gluten content (13.5% and 28%, respectively), corn, soybeans, sunflower seed and barley are the main export crops, which cause constant interest of European importers. Also, flaxseed, rye, lupine, and oats are the promising export crops. Therefore, the demand of both global and European importers for the reporting crops continues growing, and its marginality for Ukrainian producers is quite high.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Seatrade Group - a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Ukraine exported almost 2 mln tonnes of rapeseed – State Fiscal Service
Yesterday, 12:10
-
In January-October, Russia exported 24.5 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service
Yesterday, 11:10
-
Ukraine: depopulation rates and changes in the food culture slowed down development of the domestic flour market – expert
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Leader of risk management on the global market of grains and oils became the sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
December 11, 17:20
-
Ukraine: PJSC SFGCU exported nearly 30 thsd tonnes of flour milling products
December 11, 17:00
-
In January-November, the Ukrainian ports increased cargo shipment volumes – USPA
December 11, 15:50
-
Leading law firm in Ukraine - a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
December 11, 14:10