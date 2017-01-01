Russia to increase the supplies of wheat to Egypt – V.Putin
Russia is ready to increase the supplies of wheat to Egypt, which still remains the leading country-importer of the Russian grain, declared the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on December 11, after negotiations with his Egyptian colleague, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
According to him, the parties discussed their cooperation in the agricultural industry. Egypt is one of the major importers of Russian wheat, said V.Putin. He recalled that in the first three quarters of 2017 Russia already supplied nearly 5.5 mln tonnes of the grain in the reporting destination. Russia plans to continue meeting the needs of the Egyptian market in agricultural products.
