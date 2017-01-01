Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 113

In 2017, Kazakhstan to increase grain exports to 9.1 mln tonnes

In the current year, Kazakhstan plans to increase the export volumes of grains, including flour, to 9.1 mln tonnes, declared the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Altaev on December 12.

According to him, the exports will reach nearly 9.1 mln tonnes of grain and flour in grain equivalent, an increase of 400 thsd tonnes compared with last year.

In particular, in December 2017 cargo shippers plan to export 1.3 mln tonnes of grains and flour in grain equivalent, which will require 16.5 thsd rail cars - 11.94 thsd grain hoppers and 4.77 thsd covered rail cars. The daily tariffs of Kazakhstan temir zholy JSC (Kazakh railways) were fixed at the rate of 9 thsd KZT per car.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment