Ukraine exported over 18 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service
Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of December 12, Ukraine supplied nearly 18.3 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 10.579 mln tonnes, barley – 3.74 mln tonnes, corn – 3.893 mln tonnes, rye – 10.5 thsd tonnes, and other grains – 52 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 212.2 thsd tonnes of flour, including 211.6 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Middle East increased imports of Ukrainian wheat by 46% in the season-2017/18 – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 16:10
-
Ukraine: cancellation of the VAT refund in the oilseed exports to cause some reduction of the planted areas – expert
Yesterday, 15:40
-
Ambar Trading Gmbh – a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
Yesterday, 11:00
-
International demand for Ukrainian organic products showed an upward trend – UAC
December 12, 15:20
-
Seatrade Group - a sponsor of Middle East Grain Congress
December 12, 13:40
-
Ukraine exported almost 2 mln tonnes of rapeseed – State Fiscal Service
December 12, 12:10