Yesterday, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine exported over 18 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service

Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of December 12, Ukraine supplied nearly 18.3 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 10.579 mln tonnes, barley – 3.74 mln tonnes, corn – 3.893 mln tonnes, rye – 10.5 thsd tonnes, and other grains – 52 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 212.2 thsd tonnes of flour, including 211.6 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

