Russia increased grain export rates – Rusagrotrans

According to the updated figures, in November 2017 Russia broke another monthly record of the export shipments of grains, and supplied nearly 5.53 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on December 13.

The analysts recalled that the previous monthly maximum of shipments was observed in September 2017, and totaled 4.93 mln tonnes.

In particular, in November 2017 the exports of wheat totaled 4.4 mln tonnes, barley – 0.49 mln tonnes, and corn – 0.6 mln tonnes. At the same time, in November the shipments of wheat also reached its monthly maximum volumes since the previous record in August 2014 (4.2 mln tonnes). Also, it is important to note that in the first 5 months of 2017/18 MY the exports of Russian barley exceeded the figures for the whole previous season – 3.04 mln tonnes, against 2.76 mln tonnes, respectively, noted I.Pavensky.

He added that in general, in July-November period Russia exported 22.76 mln tonnes of grains, including 17.79 mln tonnes of wheat. Last season, Russia managed to reach such figures for seven months only, the expert said, and added that in general, in 2017/18 MY the exports of Russian grains (excluding flour and peas) will reach 46.1 mln tonnes.

