Yesterday, 13:00

In December 2017, Kazakhstan to export 1.3 mln tonnes of grains and flour – KTZ

Kazakhstan plans to export nearly 1.3 mln tonnes of grains and flour in December 2017, which requires 16.5 thsd rail cars, declared NC Kazakhstan temir zholy CJSC (NC KTZ CJSC) on December 12, referring to figures by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the announcement, in October-November of 2017 Kazakhstan faced a deficit of rail cars to ship grain cargoes. It is noted that in late October 2017, KTZ CJSC raised additional 2`270 grain rail cars from other countries, which resulted in growing of grain and flour exports in October 1.2 mln tonnes, as opposed to 900 thsd tonnes in the same period last year.

According to the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Altaev, the country started concentrating its grain and flour supplies on the Afghan destination. Of course, the infrastructure did not completely correspond to the volumes which arrived from Kazakhstan, therefore the railway junction points faced significant traffic jams, which led to reduction of the turnover, and returning of rail cars from the reporting destination.

Also, KTZ CJSC already solved the issue with the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to establish the preferential tariff conditions for promotion of Kazakh grain exports through the new railway line Kars-Akhalkalaki. As a result, the cost of grain transportation by Kokshetau-Karsk-Mersin reduced from 123 USD/t to 90 USD/t. In addition, Kazakhstan received new opportunities for exports of 1 mln tonnes of grains to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Italy.

