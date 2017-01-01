In January-November, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 29 mln tonnes of grains
In January-November of 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 1263 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 28.9 mln tonnes, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 13.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes – over 22.7 mln tonnes. In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 64 countries.
