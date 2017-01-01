Agrinews

Kazakhstan: in January-November, flour production volumes increased

In January-November of 2017, flour production volumes in Kazakhstan totaled 3.739 mln tonnes, an increase of 5.1% compared with the same period last year, declared the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on December 13.

Also, in the reporting period the country produced 64 thsd tonnes of groats (up 27.8%), and 659 thsd tonnes of bread (down 1.5%).

