In September-October of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine processed and exported record soybean volumes – APK-Inform
In September-October of the season-2017/18, Ukraine demonstrated record levels of soybean processing and exports for the reporting period. So, in the first 2 months of the current MY the processing volumes of soybeans totaled nearly 200 thsd tonnes (up 38% compared with the same period last season), while the exports reached 283 thsd tonnes (up 4%).
According to preliminary figures of APK-Inform analysts, in the following month the market still continued developing high export rates. In particular, in November the exports also reached very high results, and totaled 520 thsd tonnes, up more than twice compared with October 2017, and down 6% only compared with the absolute monthly record of shipments in November 2016 (550 thsd tonnes).
It is worth noting that rather high demand of oilseed processors and exporters gives support to prices on the Ukrainian soybean market.
