Ukrainian corn market started 2017/18 MY with the minimum export rates for seven recent seasons – APK-Inform

In the beginning of 2017/18 MY, the corn market of Ukraine faced a significant lag in the rates of export supplies compared with the last year ones. In particular, in October 2017 Ukraine supplied 500.1 thsd tonnes of the grain on foreign markets, which became the minimum indicator for 7 recent seasons, and down 63% compared with the export volumes in the first month of 2016/17 MY (1.4 mln tonnes).

At the same time, in November 2017 the exports of Ukrainian corn totaled nearly 1.1 mln tonnes, an increase of 2.3 times compared with October 2017, but down 49% compared with November 2016, which also became the minimum figures for deliveries in November for seven recent seasons.

Decreasing of corn production volumes in Ukraine due to a substantial reduction of yield figures in the key regions, as well as high competition rates on the global market and significant drop of prices of in the major trading platforms, were the main reasons for reduction of foreign supplies of the Ukrainian grain.

