In 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan demonstrated the similar export rates of wheat compared with last season – APK-Inform

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in July-October of 2017/18 MY Kazakhstan exported 1.1 mln tonnes of wheat, which completely agreed with the same period last season.

At the same time, in the reporting period the logistical difficulties, namely the deficit of grain rail cars, became the major constraining factors for the further growth of grain shipments.

Traditionally, during the first 4 months of the current MY Uzbekistan (478 thsd tonnes) and Tajikistan (340 thsd tonnes) were the main countries-importers of wheat from Kazakhstan. Also, Italy took the third position in the rating with the volumes of nearly 96 thsd tonnes. At the same time, Azerbaijan, which in October imported 27 thsd tonnes of wheat from Kazakhstan, with the shipment volumes of nearly 38 thsd tonnes in the reporting period, took the 4th position, followed by Afghanistan (36 thsd tonnes) and China (34 thsd tonnes).

According to forecasts of APK-Inform analysts, the export potential of Kazakh wheat in 2017/18 MY totals 4.1 mln tonnes, down 1.6% compared with the last season volumes (4.17 mln tonnes).

