Russia: in the second week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains

In the period of December 5-11, 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 33 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 694 thsd tonnes, including over 578 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 14.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 10 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Nicaragua, Bangladesh, Nigeria, the Philippines, Tunisia, Jordan and Italy.

As a reminder, in the previous week the region shipped more than 964 thsd tonnes of grains, including over 716 thsd tonnes of wheat.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the seaports still continue loading batches of wheat, barley, corn, wheat bran, sunflower meal, paddy rice and rice flour on vessels, at the volume of over 619 thsd tonnes.

The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Nigeria.

