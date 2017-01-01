Agrinews

09:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 44

In January-September, Belarus increased the exports of rapeseed oil

According to figures of the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus, during the first nine months of 2017 the exports of rapeseed oil from the country totaled 28.87 thsd tonnes, an increase of more than 8 thsd tonnes compared with the same period last year.

According to APK-Inform experts, Belarus faced such upward rates due to increasing of the yield indices of rapeseed in 2017, as well as rather high demand for rapeseed oil on the export market.

Also, in the reporting period Norway and Lithuania were the main buyers of the Belarusian product.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment