Ukraine: in January-November, Nika-Tera increased grain shipment

In January-November of 2017, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) processed 3.82 mln tonnes of cargoes, an increase of 10.3% compared with the same period last year, including the transshipment of grains and pulses – up 22%, declared the press-service of Group DF on December 14.

In addition, in the reporting period the transshipment volumes of bulk cargoes increased by 3% on year-on-year basis, while the transshipment of mineral fertilizers reduced by 34%.

In particular, in the cargo turnover structure the share of grain transshipment totaled 63%, bulk cargoes – 30%, chemical and mineral fertilizers – 5%.

During 11 months of 2017, the terminal Nika-Tera accepted 211 dry bulk carriers.

According to the port chief, Alim Agakishiev, the terminal remains one of the leaders in the region by transshipment of pulses, which became the major goods for the terminal.

