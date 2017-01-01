Agrinews

In January-September, Belarus increased the imports of sunflower oil

According to figures of the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus, during the first nine months of 2017 the imports of sunflower oil to the country totaled 83 thsd tonnes, an increase of 26% compared with the same period last year.

According to APK-Inform experts, Belarus increased the import volumes, due to the growth of demand in raw materials by domestic oil-processing enterprises, as well as the growth of domestic production of margarine products.

Also, in the reporting period Russia (66.8 thsd tonnes) and Ukraine (16.2 thsd tonnes) still remained the main suppliers of sunflower oil to Belarus.

