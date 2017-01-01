Agrinews

2017 became a year of records for the Russian agro-industrial complex – A.Tkachev

The current year became the year of records for the agro-industrial complex of Russia, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on December 13.

In 2014-2016 period, the production volumes of agro-industrial complex increased by more than 11%, and in the current year the market will also face upward rates. As of the reporting date, Russian agrarians already harvested 140.2 mln tonnes of grains in bunker weight, and the harvest in clean weight will exceed 130.5 mln tonnes. As of December 13, Russia exported 24.5 mln tonnes of grains, up 34% compared with the same date last year. The export trading continues growing at record rates, which somewhat reduces the current pressure on the domestic market. It is gratifying that several regions really managed to establish effective work in the reporting direction, but the Government still has to expedite the work on subsidizing of railway transportation of grains, the Minister said.

Also, A.Tkachev specified a number of measures required for the further growth of domestic agricultural production, including the work to prevent the spread of African swine fever in Russia.

According to him, it is necessary to take advanced measures for containment and prevention of the spread of African swine fever in Russian regions. To date, the officials already worked out the required regulatory and legal framework, which will contribute to further solution of the issue.

