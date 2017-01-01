Agrinews

In 2018, Russia to fail to reach a record of grain yield – RGU

In 2018, Russian agrarians will fail to repeat the record level of the average grain yield reached in the current year, declared the President at the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy on November 28.

In the new season, Russia will not be able to get the figures of 3 t/ha, due to the deficit of money. The market does not give the required financial support to support the current technologies. Therefore, there will not be any record grain production in 2018. It is impossible to say that it will be small, because there is a good inertia, the harvest will be large, but not record-breaking, said A.Zlochevskiy.

Also, he added that grain prices of the foreign market, which somewhat increased compared with last year, but reduced compared with the ones several years ago, will not be able to solve the problem.

