In January-November, Russia increased sunflower oil production – Rosstat
During 11 months of 2017, the general production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Russia totaled 4.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 12.9% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 15.
Also, in the reporting period the production of groats increased by 8.3%, to 1.3 mln tonnes, and margarine products – up 6.8%, to 480 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture reduced the estimations of agricultural production growth in 2017
17:10
-
In 2018, Russia to fail to reach a record of grain yield – RGU
15:50
-
2017 became a year of records for the Russian agro-industrial complex – A.Tkachev
15:00
-
In 2017, Russia to keep the global leadership in wheat exports – REC
12:30
-
Russia: in the second week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In January-November, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 29 mln tonnes of grains
December 13, 17:00
-
Russia harvested over 140 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 13, 16:30