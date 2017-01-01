Agrinews

16:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 41

In January-November, Russia increased sunflower oil production – Rosstat

During 11 months of 2017, the general production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Russia totaled 4.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 12.9% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 15.

Also, in the reporting period the production of groats increased by 8.3%, to 1.3 mln tonnes, and margarine products – up 6.8%, to 480 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment