In January-November, Ukraine slightly decreased agricultural production – State Statistics Service

In January-November of 2017, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Ukraine decreased by 2.8% compared with the same period in 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 15.

In particular, the production of plant growing commodities lowered by 3.8% compared with 11 months of 2016, and animal commodities – down 0.3%.

Agricultural enterprises decreased the production indices by 4.7%, and households of the population – down 0.5%.

