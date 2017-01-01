Agrinews

17:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 72

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture reduced the estimations of agricultural production growth in 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation reduced its previous estimations of the growth of agricultural production in Russia in 2017, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev on December 15.

According to him, in the current year the agro-industrial complex will continue growing at nearly 3%.

As a reminder, in November 2017 A.Tkachev estimated the figures at the level of 3.5%.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), in January-October of 2017 the growth of agricultural production in Russia totaled 2.9%, and in 2016 – 4.8%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment