Russia exported over 24 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of December 13, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 24.5 mln tonnes, an increase of 34% compared with the same period last season (18.283 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 19.074 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 33.2%), barley – 3.214 mln tonnes (up 1.8 times), and corn – 2.054 mln tonnes (up 0.2%).
