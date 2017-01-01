Agrinews

APK-Inform Agency announced the international conferences in 2018

On November 29, APK-Inform Agency held the final event of 2017 – the Ist International conference "KazOil-2017" in Kazakhstan, Astana. We are optimistic that in the future the reporting event will become a traditional annual project, enhancing the Ukrainian-Kazakh relations.

To date, it is already possible to make preliminary results of the year, and draw conclusions for the future one.

The idea of holding of high-quality, professional agrarian projects (events) is quite rewarding. First of all, representatives of many leading Ukrainian and international agribusiness companies are ready to maintain an open dialog and share their best experience with colleagues, discuss new perspective directions of agribusiness development, and develop their common position on the most relevant items of the agenda. In addition, APK-Inform is always looking for new and exciting directions of development and often change its conference formats.

In 2017, APK-Inform Agency held a large-scale oilseeds event – "Sunflower Oil Summit: Science & Industry" (July 11, Odessa), which combined both commercial and technical blocks in one project.

Also, in the current year the Agency held a round table discussion "New perspective technologies of corn cultivation", and a seminar-workshop "Effective elevator 2.0 – profitable business", which focused on the specific issues in more details.

According to the operating experience, it is necessary and very useful to change formats of conferences, thereby enlarging and modifyinging the target audience of its participants.

At the end of the year, we made a survey of market participants, and following its results made the plan of conference events for 2018, which includes nine professional conferences and one workshop "Effective elevator-3.0".

On February 17, the IV International congress "Middle East Grain Congress" will launch the conference season-2018, which to be held in Dubai (Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5).

APK-Inform events in the first half of 2018:

February 17, the IV International conference "Middle East Grain Congress" (Dubai, the United Arab Emirates)

February 21, the Second international conference "Ukrainian soybeans: organic and traditional" (Kyiv, Ukraine)

March 16, KazGrain 2018 (Kazakhstan, Astana)

(Kazakhstan, Astana) April, "Quality and safety of grain products – 2018" (Kyiv, Ukraine)

(Kyiv, Ukraine) May 17-18, workshop "Effective elevator-3.0" (Lubny, Ukraine)

(Lubny, Ukraine) May 24-26, Grain Forum & Maritime Days (Odessa, Ukraine)

(Odessa, Ukraine) June 20, the VIII Oilseeds & Oils 2018 (China, Shanghai)

The strong points of APK-Inform conferences include the hottest market issues discussed within frames of the events, high professionalism of the invited international speakers, the organizational level of forums/workshops, and of course, international partners which assist in holding of the large-scale events, attracting more than 400 participants from the largest international companies.

Please, follow all our updates at the conferences web-page.

We look forward to welcome you at the international conferences and workshops of APK-Inform Agency in 2018!

Please, contact our organizing committee for participation in the events, sponsorship, advertising and making reports:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95 (multi-channel),

+ 380 (0562) 32-07-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected]

