Yesterday, 14:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 147

In 2018, Russia to harvest 110 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia forecasted the harvest volumes of grain crops in the country in 2018 at the level of 110 mln tonnes, declared the Director of the Department of plant growing, mechanization, chemicalization and plant protection at the Ministry, Petr Chekmarev on December 15.

According to him, it is necessary to keep the planted areas under grains at the required level to keep in production nearly 100 mln tonnes.

At the same time, he specified that in the new year the planted areas under spring grains will slightly increase, because in the autumn planting campaign of the current season agrarians reduced the planted areas by nearly 0.6 mln ha compared with the originally planned figures.

According to P.Chekmarev, during the spring crops planting campaign it is necessary to focus on expansion of the planted areas under pulses, rapeseed, soybeans, and also forage crops. The situation will develop due to the need to increase the production of livestock commodities and provide the industry with animal feedstuff.

