Kazakhstan: new Minister of Agriculture
By the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Shukeyev Umirzak Estayevich was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Agriculture, declared the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev on December 16.
A separate decree released Askar Myrzakhmetov from his former position of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Agriculture. It is noted that since 2011 U.Shukeyev held the position of Chairman of the board at Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC.
"The agrarian sector should become a new driver of the economy. The President instructed to pay special attention to ensuring the growth of processing of agricultural products, productivity, labor productivity and increasing the export opportunities of the industry. The Ministry of Agriculture should strengthen and accelerate the rates of work. The main priority is the production of high-quality and competitive products," – the Prime Minister noted.
