Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased – State Statistics Service
In January-November period of 2017, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 11.3% compared with the same period of 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 6.8%, and the prices for livestock commodities – up 32.2%.
At the same time, in November 2017 the average selling prices for agricultural products increased by 2.2% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities – up 1.7%, and livestock commodities – up 4.6%.
