USDA increased the forecast of wheat exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY
In its updated report, the USDA analysts increased the forecast of wheat exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY by 0.5 mln tonnes compared with the previous months estimations, to 33.5 mln tonnes, which will be a record result for the country.
In turn, the adjustments affected the level of wheat ending stocks in the country, and reduced the figures to 16.83 mln tonnes, against 17.33 mln tonnes expected in the last month report.
At the same time, the USDA revised the forecast of Russian corn production in the current season – down 1 mln tonnes, to 14 mln tonnes (15 mln tonnes), as well as its exports – down 0.5 mln tonnes, to 5 mln tonnes.
