Russia: consumption of pulses is much less than its production – expert

To date, the production volumes of major pulses (peas, chickpeas, lentils) in Russia significantly exceed the level of its consumption, which forms the significant export potential of the product, declared the Head of results of purchasing department at Grainrus LLC, Sergei Pluzhnikov in an interview to APK-Inform Agency.

The expert called countries of the Middle East, as well as Asian countries, among the most active importers of Russian pulses. According to him, the countries with large-scale Indian and Pakistani diasporas are the potential buyers of the reporting crops.

Pulses are a traditional and essential product in the daily ration for Asian and Middle Eastern countries. Also, the majority of the population in India, Pakistan, Myanmar are vegetarians. In addition, peas, chickpeas and beans are the main and sometimes the only source of protein in the daily ration of the population in developing countries, added S.Pluzhnikov.

