Kazakhstan: Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC transships nearly 70 thsd tonnes of barley per month
In Kazakhstan, Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC transships nearly 70-74 thsd tonnes of barley per month, reported National Company Food Contract Corporation JSC on December 8.
It is noted that at the end of September 2017, the forecast of monthly transshipment volumes of barley until the end of year by Ak-Biday-Terminal totaled nearly 70 thsd tonnes.
As a reminder, in January-November period the volumes of grain transshipment through the grain terminal Ak-Biday-Terminal in the port of Aktau totaled over 397.7 thsd tonnes.
