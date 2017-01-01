Agrinews

Ukraine: in January-October, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased – State Statistics Service

In January-October of 2017, the foreign trade deficit in goods in Ukraine reached 4.573 bln USD, against the deficit at 2.098 bln USD in the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, in January-October period the exports of commodities from Ukraine totaled 35.183 bln USD, up 20.9% compared with the same period in 2016. The import volumes of goods to Ukraine totaled 39.756 bln USD, up 27.4%.

The export-import coverage ratio totaled 0.88 (in January-October of 2016 – 0.93). Ukraine provided foreign trade operations with partners from 220 countries.

In the reporting period, the volume of Ukrainian commodities exports to the EU increased by 30.3% – to 14.161 bln USD, and formed 40.2% of the general export structure. The imports of EU commodities increased by 22.8% - to 16.78 bln USD, and formed 42.4% of the general import structure.

