In July-November of 2017, PJSC SFGCU shipped 300 thsd tonnes of grains to its Chinese partner CCEC
During July-November of 2017/18 MY, PJSC State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) shipped nearly 300 thsd tonnes of grain crops to its main partner – China National Complete Engineering Corporation (CCEC), declared the Acting Chairman of the Board of the Corporation, Dmytro Gavrysh on November 24.
“Since July of the current year, we have intensified trade with our strategic partner CCEC, and have demonstrated positive dynamics of the export growth compared to the same period last year. Thus, as of today, CCEC has contracted 300 thsd tonnes, almost 100% of which will be shipped by the end of November 2017”, – the Head of the Corporation reported.
According to D.Gavrysh, in 2017/18 MY PJSC SFGCU is working quite actively, and already exported 710 thsd tonnes of grains as of today. In addition, the Corporation managed to explore new foreign markets of Qatar and Lithuania.
