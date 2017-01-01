Agrinews

12:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 64

Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal prepare the first batches for shipment to China – Ukroliyaprom

Ukrainian producers with heavy responsibility prepare the first batches of sunflower meal for shipment to China, and hope that the importer will duly appreciate the high-quality features of the product, reported the General Director at the association Ukroliyaprom, Stepan Kapshuk to APK-Inform journalists.

"The People's Republic of China is the perspective direction for us. It is the huge market. The livestock and poultry production is highly developed, therefore the Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal are very interested in it," – he said.

According to the expert, Ukrainian sunflower meal will be very marketable in China, and its import interest will increase only.

As a reminder, on September 20 the association Ukroliyaprom reported that Ukrainian companies-producers will be able to supply sunflower meal on the Chinese market only once Chinese specialists inspect their enterprises.

You can receive more detailed information about the situation on the Ukrainian market of sunflower and its by-products from the interview with Stepan Kapshuk "Ukraine keeps the leading positions on the global market of sunflower oil – Ukroliyaprom".

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment