December 18

Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed – Ministry of Agriculture

Russia still continued the harvesting campaign of corn for grain and sunflower seed, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

Thus, as of December 18 Russian agrarians harvested corn for grain throughout the general areas of 2.5 mln ha (86.6% of the plan). The production volumes of grains totaled 12.8 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 5.22 t/ha.

Also, agrarians already produced 10.3 mln tonnes of sunflower seed. The harvested areas reached 6.8 mln ha (86.6%), with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.

At the same time, Russia harvested 140.4 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 46.1 mln ha (99.1% of the plan), with the average yield at 3.05 t/ha.

