Ukraine exported over 19 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service
Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of December 19, Ukraine supplied 19.254 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 10.924 mln tonnes, barley – 3.774 mln tonnes, corn – 4.493 mln tonnes, rye – 10.5 thsd tonnes, and other grains – 52 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 213.86 thsd tonnes of flour, including 213.17 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In July-December of 2017, Ukraine exported over 3 mln tonnes of oilseed crops – SSUFSCP
16:00
-
Ukraine can postpone the planned cancellation of the VAT refund for oilseed exports
Yesterday, 16:20
-
Ukraine: deputies registered a draft law on restoration of the VAT refund on oilseed crops exports
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal prepare the first batches for shipment to China – Ukroliyaprom
Yesterday, 12:10
-
In July-November of 2017, PJSC SFGCU shipped 300 thsd tonnes of grains to its Chinese partner CCEC
Yesterday, 11:40
-
Ukraine: in January-October, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased – State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 11:00