Ukraine exported over 19 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service

Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of December 19, Ukraine supplied 19.254 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 10.924 mln tonnes, barley – 3.774 mln tonnes, corn – 4.493 mln tonnes, rye – 10.5 thsd tonnes, and other grains – 52 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 213.86 thsd tonnes of flour, including 213.17 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

