In January-November of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat

In January-November of 2017, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 5.278 trln RUR in current prices, an increase of 2.5% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, in November 2017 the production rates in the agricultural sector increased by 1.2% compared with the same month of 2016 – to 488.5 bln RUR.

Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.

