In January-November of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat
In January-November of 2017, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 5.278 trln RUR in current prices, an increase of 2.5% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
At the same time, in November 2017 the production rates in the agricultural sector increased by 1.2% compared with the same month of 2016 – to 488.5 bln RUR.
Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
14:00
-
Russia: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 52 mln tonnes – Rosstat
13:00
-
Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed – Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 15:00
-
Russia: consumption of pulses is much less than its production – expert
December 18, 17:20
-
USDA increased the forecast of wheat exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY
December 18, 17:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest 110 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 18, 14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to increase rapeseed production – APK-Inform
December 18, 12:00
-
Russia exported over 24 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 18, 10:10