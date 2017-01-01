Agrinews

In January-October, Belarus decreased the imports of soybean oil

According to figures of the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus, during the first ten months of 2017 the import volumes of soybean oil to the country totaled 0.38 thsd tonnes only, as opposed to 6.06 thsd tonnes in the same period last year.

According to APK-Inform experts, Belarus significantly reduced the imports, mainly due to lowering of the purchasing volumes of the product by large-scale buyers on the domestic market.

Also, in the reporting period Ukraine remained the main suppliers of soybean oil to Belarus.

