Russia: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 52 mln tonnes – Rosstat
As of December 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 52.558 mln tonnes, an increase of 7.156 mln tonnes (or up 15.8%) compared with the figures on the same date in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 19.
At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations increased by 4.763 mln tonnes (up 16.8%), compared with December 1, 2016 – to 33.041 mln tonnes. Harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 2.393 mln tonnes (up 14%) – to 19.517 mln tonnes.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 15.177 mln tonnes, up 21.6% compared with the same period last year, including 10.695 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 24.6%).
Also, barley stocks increased to 2.062 mln tonnes (up 8%), as well as oats – 189 thsd tonnes (up 36.9%). At the same time, rye stocks totaled 597 thsd tonnes, up 0.7% compared with the indicator as of December 1, 2016, including 540 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 3.9%).
At the same time, buckwheat stocks reduced to the level of 103 thsd tonnes (down 2.1%), rice – 38 thsd tonnes (down 25.5%), millet – 23 thsd tonnes (down 36.5%), and corn – 1.152 mln tonnes (down 31.9%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
14:00
-
In January-November of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat
11:00
-
Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed – Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 15:00
-
Russia: consumption of pulses is much less than its production – expert
December 18, 17:20
-
USDA increased the forecast of wheat exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY
December 18, 17:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest 110 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 18, 14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to increase rapeseed production – APK-Inform
December 18, 12:00
-
Russia exported over 24 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 18, 10:10