Agrinews

13:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 42

Russia: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 52 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of December 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 52.558 mln tonnes, an increase of 7.156 mln tonnes (or up 15.8%) compared with the figures on the same date in 2016, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 19.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations increased by 4.763 mln tonnes (up 16.8%), compared with December 1, 2016 – to 33.041 mln tonnes. Harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 2.393 mln tonnes (up 14%) – to 19.517 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 15.177 mln tonnes, up 21.6% compared with the same period last year, including 10.695 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 24.6%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 2.062 mln tonnes (up 8%), as well as oats – 189 thsd tonnes (up 36.9%). At the same time, rye stocks totaled 597 thsd tonnes, up 0.7% compared with the indicator as of December 1, 2016, including 540 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 3.9%).

At the same time, buckwheat stocks reduced to the level of 103 thsd tonnes (down 2.1%), rice – 38 thsd tonnes (down 25.5%), millet – 23 thsd tonnes (down 36.5%), and corn – 1.152 mln tonnes (down 31.9%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment