Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
In the period of December 12-18, 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 37 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 690 thsd tonnes, including over 516 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 20.
In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 14 countries, including Albania, Egypt, Turkey, Vietnam, Cyprus, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Uganda, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Israel and Italy.
As a reminder, in the previous week the region shipped more than 694 thsd tonnes of grains, including over 578 thsd tonnes of wheat.
Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the seaports still continue loading batches of wheat, barley, corn, peas, wheat bran, corn bran, sunflower meal, corn stillage and rice flour on vessels, at the volume of over 830 thsd tonnes.
The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Turkey, Mozambique, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Israel, Libya, Bangladesh, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Vietnam, Indonesia and Qatar.
