Source: APK-Inform

Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 17 mln tonnes

As of December 1, 2017, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 17.71 mln tonnes. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 3.672 mln tonnes of grains, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks – 14.195 mln tonnes, including 12.034 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 867.47 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.293 thsd tonnes of wheat for seeds.

Also, corn stocks totaled 181.67 thsd tonnes, rice – 326.48 thsd tonnes, barley – 2.145 mln tonnes, rye – 26.87 thsd tonnes, oats – 237.32 thsd tonnes, buckwheat – 90.97 thsd tonnes, millet – 21.56 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops – 122.5 thsd tonnes.

