In July-December of 2017, Ukraine exported over 3 mln tonnes of oilseed crops – SSUFSCP

Since July 1 and till December 20, 2017, Ukraine supplied almost 3.1 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, against 2.1 mln tonnes in the same period last year, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on December 20.

In particular, in the reporting period the export volumes of rapeseed totaled 1.9 mln tonnes (up 1.03 mln tonnes), as well as soybeans – 1.2 mln tonnes, which demonstrated similar results compared with the same period in 2016.

