Agrinews

December 21, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 164

In 7-10 years, Russia to double the exports of agricultural products – A.Tkachev

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation plans that the exports of domestic agricultural products (in monetary terms) will increase in the nearest 7-10 years, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev on December 20.

In 2017, the exports will total 20 bln USD. And the country will double the reporting figures in 7-10 years, so far as practicable, said the Head of the Ministry.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment