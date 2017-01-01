In 7-10 years, Russia to double the exports of agricultural products – A.Tkachev
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation plans that the exports of domestic agricultural products (in monetary terms) will increase in the nearest 7-10 years, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev on December 20.
In 2017, the exports will total 20 bln USD. And the country will double the reporting figures in 7-10 years, so far as practicable, said the Head of the Ministry.
