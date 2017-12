Agrinews

December 21, 10:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 145

Azerbaijan increased the planted areas under spring wheat – State Statistical Committee

As of December 1, 2017, in Azerbaijan the planted areas under spring wheat totaled 1.92 mln ha, an increase of 7.9% compared with the planted areas last year, reported the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 20.

In addition, the planted areas under spring barley increased by 1.3%, and totaled 942 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment