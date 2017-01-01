Agrinews

December 21, 12:00

Russia: in January-November, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes

In January-November of 2017, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 9.985 mln tonnes, an increase of 74% compared with the same period last year, or up 4.242 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on December 20.

Also, in November 2017 NCSP Group broke two records of grain transshipment – the maximum transshipment volumes per month in the history of the company (1.303 mln tonnes), as well as the maximum shipment result since the beginning of the year, which exceeded 2009 result (9.074 mln tonnes).

According to the announcement, shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 14.3% – to 679.3 thsd tonnes, while vegetable oils – up 1.5 times, to 376.2 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

