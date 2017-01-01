By 2020, Ukraine to produce nearly 100 mln tonnes of grains – UGA
According to forecasts of the Ukrainian Grain Association, by 2020 the general harvest of grain crops in Ukraine will reach 100 mln tonnes, announced the President at the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), Mykola Gorbachev on December 19.
According to him, by the reporting year the exports of Ukrainian grains will reach the level of 70 mln tonnes, respectively.
Agrarians will manage to reach such harvest due to increasing of the grain yield figures. M.Gorbachev noted that10 years ago southern and central regions of Ukraine demonstrated the highest yield figures, whereas to date western regions of the country are the leading ones by yield figures, due to improvement of the climatic conditions.
The reporting changes made significant differences in the agrarian infrastructure of the reporting regions. At the same time, most elevators are located in eastern and central regions of Ukraine, while the infrastructure in western regions of the country is not well-developed, he added.
