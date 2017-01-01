In January-October, Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of cereals – Rosstat
In January-October of 2017, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 22.2% compared with the figures in the same period of 2016 – to 32.5 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 24.52 mln tonnes, up 23.1% compared with the first 10 months of 2016. Also, the shipment volumes of barley increased by 48%, to 3.63 mln tonnes, as well as corn shipments grew by 3.3%, to 4.06 mln tonnes.
At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 18%, to 132 thsd tonnes, wheat flour and wheat-rye flour – down 26.5%, to 151 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, Russia increased sunflower seed foreign shipments in 2.5 times – to 276 thsd tonnes.
Also, in January-October of 2017 Russia lowered the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 5.5% compared with the same period in 2016 – to 694 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
EU renewed the economic sanctions against Russia for a further six months
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Russia: in January-November, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
December 21, 12:00
-
In 7-10 years, Russia to double the exports of agricultural products – A.Tkachev
December 21, 10:00
-
Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains
December 20, 14:00
-
Russia: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 52 mln tonnes – Rosstat
December 20, 13:00
-
In January-November of 2017, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat
December 20, 11:00
-
Russia continued harvesting corn and sunflower seed – Ministry of Agriculture
December 19, 15:00
-
Russia: consumption of pulses is much less than its production – expert
December 18, 17:20