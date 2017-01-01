Agrinews

In January-October, Russia exported over 32 mln tonnes of cereals – Rosstat

In January-October of 2017, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 22.2% compared with the figures in the same period of 2016 – to 32.5 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 24.52 mln tonnes, up 23.1% compared with the first 10 months of 2016. Also, the shipment volumes of barley increased by 48%, to 3.63 mln tonnes, as well as corn shipments grew by 3.3%, to 4.06 mln tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 18%, to 132 thsd tonnes, wheat flour and wheat-rye flour – down 26.5%, to 151 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, Russia increased sunflower seed foreign shipments in 2.5 times – to 276 thsd tonnes.

Also, in January-October of 2017 Russia lowered the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 5.5% compared with the same period in 2016 – to 694 thsd tonnes.

