Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 129

Next year, Ukraine to increase the production of pulses – expert

Next year, Ukraine will increase the production volumes of pulses in 1.5 times, declared the President at the Public Association “Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine” (SPPBU), Antonina Sklyarenko within frames of the Second international conference “Pulses: facing global demand".

During three recent years, Ukraine demonstrated a significant increasing of pulses production, which will continue developing in the following years. To date, all regions of the country produce the reporting crops due to changes in domestic climatic conditions, whereas five years ago – only in the southern and central regions, A.Sklyarenko said.

According to the expert, in 2017/18 MY the exports of pulses increased in 1.5 times. India, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh were the main countries-importers of Ukrainian pulses. A.Sklyarenko added that in a new year Ukraine would keep the third position in the rating of largest pulses producers in the world, and would develop new sales markets.

In addition, the expert called the quality of seeds, which continued declining every year, as well as production technologies and poor awareness of the market by agrarians, as the main problems in pulses cultivation.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment