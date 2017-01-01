Agrinews

Ukraine: sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout over 7 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Agrarians planted winter grains for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 7.088 mln ha. As of December 21, sprouts of winter crops in Ukraine appeared throughout 7.043 mln ha, or 99.4% of the planted areas, informed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to the announcement, as of the reporting date 84.6% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (5.955 mln ha), and 15.4% – in poor and thinned condition (1.088 mln ha).

In addition, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 922 thsd ha (98.4%) from the general planted areas of 937.3 thsd ha, including 88.6% of the areas (816.6 thsd ha) in good and satisfactory condition, 11.2% (103.3 thsd ha) – in weak and thinned condition, as well as 2 thsd ha of losses (0.2%).

