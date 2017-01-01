Agrinews

Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil, and dropped flour production – State Statistics Service

In January-November of 2017, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 4.735 mln tonnes, an increase of 21.7% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, in November 2017 Ukraine produced 479 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, down 6.5% compared with the figures in the previous month, and down 10.7% compared with November 2016.

Also, during the first eleven months of 2017 the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 203 thsd tonnes, up 23.8% compared with the same period in 2016.

As for flour production, in January-November of 2017 Ukrainian flour milling enterprises produced 1.775 mln tonnes of the product, down 1.1% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, in November 2017 Ukraine produced 182 thsd tonnes of flour, up 0.4% compared with October 2017, and up 1.7% compared with November 2016.

