Russia exported over 25 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of December 20, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 25.547 mln tonnes, an increase of 34.4% compared with the same period last season (19.014 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 19.909 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 33.7%), barley – 3.308 mln tonnes (up 1.8 times), and corn – 2.157 mln tonnes (down 0.2%).
