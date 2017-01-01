Agrinews

Uzbekistan canceled the export customs duties on all types of goods

The President of Uzbekistan signed a decree #UP-5286 "On additional measures to stimulate the exports and ensure the competitiveness of domestic goods on foreign markets", which provides cancellation of the export customs duties on all types of goods.

In addition, the list of goods exported by the decree of the President and the Government of Uzbekistan, includes: flour, groats, various types of grains, bakery products (except for pastry confectionery), vegetable oils, sugar, as well as meat and its by-products.

