Agrinews

13:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 52

In January-September, Kazakhstan increased the exports of agricultural products – Ministry of Agriculture

In January-September of 2017, the exports of agricultural products and its by-products from Kazakhstan totaled 1.5 bln USD, an increase of 13% compared with the figures in the same period of 2016, declared the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Myrzakhmetov on November 20.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period the exports of agricultural products to China increased by 20.2%. For the first time, Kazakhstan exported 4.3 thsd tonnes of soybeans to China. In addition, Kazakhstan started exporting live sheep and lamb to Iran. Also, the country removed all barriers to supplying of cattle, sheep and goats to the United Arab Emirates.

It was noted that in January-October of 2017 the investment volumes to the basic capital of agriculture totaled 237 bln KZT, up 4.9% compared with the same period last year. Also, investments to food production totaled 62.7 bln KZT (up 51.6%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment